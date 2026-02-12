Blizzard to mark 30 years of Diablo with The Infernal Symphony concert in London

HQ

We're currently celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Diablo series, something Blizzard recently took to new heights in its Spotlight broadcast dedicated to the franchise that revealed plenty of Warlock-related plans for various Diablo games. But there is more than just this in store.

Around six weeks after the Lord of Hatred expansion arrives in Diablo IV, a grand concert will be hosted in London that celebrates the famous series. Known as The Infernal Symphony, this will happen on June 6 at the Royal Festival Hall in Southbank Centre and will see various tracks performed from the franchise in what's described as a "powerful musical pilgrimage through the world of Sanctuary."

The Infernal Symphony will be led by conductor Marek Wroniszewski while the music is then performed by the London Mozart Players and the Hertfordshire Chorus. The show will also be brought together by composer-producer Ignacy Wojciechowski.

Naturally, as this is a celebration of all things Diablo, there will be guest appearances from Blizzard veterans and developers, including lead composer Ted Reedy and music director Derek Duke.

The synopsis for the show adds: "From the mournful guitar of Tristram, and the sonorous themes of Lords of Destruction, to the sombre strings of Kyovashad; from thunderous battle anthems to haunting choral harmonies - The Infernal Symphony brings to life the music that has shaped the soul of Sanctuary and captivated generations of gamers."

Tickets are currently on-sale for the one-day-only event with prices beginning at £57. The show is said to run for around two hours.

