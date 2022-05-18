Blizzard to host an "Overwatch 2 Event" in June

HQ

The PvP beta for Overwatch 2 has officially come to a close, and that means that fans of the series are having to revert back to the original game and its 6v6 design. But, when will players be able to dive back into Overwatch 2, and when will we get to learn more about this sequel you ask? Well, Blizzard has teased the next "Overwatch 2 Event".

As mentioned in a blog post, we can look forward to a new event on June 16, wherein we're told that there will be more shared about the game. As for what exactly will be shown off here remains unclear for the time being, but Overwatch commercial leader and VP at Blizzard Jon Spector has taken to Twitter to state that it will be "more significant OW2 news" and that there will likely not be much news on the game until then.

