Blizzard to host a Warcraft Direct next month

It's absolutely crazy to think that Warcraft is 30-years-old this month. Blizzard's fantasy universe has well and truly survived the test of time and this is something the Californian developer will be celebrating next month.

Blizzard has promised a Warcraft Direct in November, on the 13th to be exact. Considering this anniversary is Warcraft as a universe and not the MMORPG World of Warcraft, don't expect updates solely on that sprawling project, as Blizzard will also be talking about Hearthstone and Warcraft Rumble too.

You will be able to catch the show via the Warcraft Twitch, YouTube, TikTok channels.