English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Blizzard to host a Warcraft Direct next month

Just in time to mark 30 years of the fantasy universe.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's absolutely crazy to think that Warcraft is 30-years-old this month. Blizzard's fantasy universe has well and truly survived the test of time and this is something the Californian developer will be celebrating next month.

Blizzard has promised a Warcraft Direct in November, on the 13th to be exact. Considering this anniversary is Warcraft as a universe and not the MMORPG World of Warcraft, don't expect updates solely on that sprawling project, as Blizzard will also be talking about Hearthstone and Warcraft Rumble too.

You will be able to catch the show via the Warcraft Twitch, YouTube, TikTok channels.

Blizzard to host a Warcraft Direct next month


Loading next content