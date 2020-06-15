Cookies

Heroes of the Storm

Blizzard teasing Mei as the new Heroes of the Storm hero

Is Overwatch's ice queen Mei joining the Heroes of the Storm roster shortly? Two recently released images seem to suggest so.

Overwatch's Mei sure is a polarising character - you even love her or you hate her and that fact is made very clear when going through the responses of the recent teaser images for the next hero to join the Heroes of the Storm roster. While not a sure-fire confirmation, Blizzard Entertainment released two images to the Heroes of the Storm social media accounts and the latter image resembles Mei's cool robot pal peeking through the snowflakes of a blizzard (very fitting, we'd say).

Take a look at the images below and let us know what you think of the Overwatch character.

