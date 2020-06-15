Blizzard teasing Mei as the new Heroes of the Storm hero

You're watching Advertisements

Overwatch's Mei sure is a polarising character - you even love her or you hate her and that fact is made very clear when going through the responses of the recent teaser images for the next hero to join the Heroes of the Storm roster. While not a sure-fire confirmation, Blizzard Entertainment released two images to the Heroes of the Storm social media accounts and the latter image resembles Mei's cool robot pal peeking through the snowflakes of a blizzard (very fitting, we'd say).

