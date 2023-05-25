Blizzard teams up with Secretlab for Diablo IV gaming chairs

HQ

To mark the upcoming launch of Diablo IV, Blizzard has teamed up with gaming chair manufacturer Secretlab to create a collection of seats based on the action-RPG. Coming in two variants, each related to the all-powerful gods who are tussling in the title, these two chairs will be available in regular and XL sizes.

The Lilith version of the chair features red accents over a mostly black body, thus reflecting the Mother of Sanctuary and the Daughter of Hatred. As for the Inarius version, you can chart a path to redemption with this chair that boasts gold and grey accents over the white body. Both chairs have been made with Secretlab's NEO Hybrid Leatherette fabric.

The chairs will be made in limited variants and are said to be launching in time for Diablo IV on June 6, 2023.