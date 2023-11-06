Blizzard talks about bringing World of Warcraft to consoles "all the time"

HQ

This past weekend was a very big one for Blizzard and World of Warcraft fans, as the Californian developer lifted the curtain on the next three expansions for the beloved MMORPG. With the first set to arrive next year, Blizzard also chatted a little bit about whether it intends to finally bring World of Warcraft to consoles at all.

Speaking with GamesRadar, World of Warcraft's vice president and executive producer, Holly Longdale, stated: "Of course! Yeah, we talk about it all the time."

As for whether this means that it is fundamentally possible and plausible to bring World of Warcraft to console players and if there are any technical issues that stop the MMO from debuting on consoles, Longdale added, "Well, it depends on who you ask. I don't think it is, frankly. I think we're pretty well positioned, which is kind of why we talk about it."

Longdale continued, "Right now, we're focused on the Worldsoul Saga. But if that comes up then we'll reexamine things but, man, we've got enough to deal with right now".

