World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

Blizzard: Sylvanas raid encounter in Chains of Domination "is one of the most epic fights we ever done in the game"

Players will get to face all versions of Sylvanas through out World of Warcraft.

It's been a long time coming, but players will finally have the chance to face Sylvanas in Chains of Domination new raid, Sanctum of Domination. There's a lot to unpack and to make up for in this fight, and as such, we asked Johnny Cash how they will try to do it justice.

"These encounters with Sylvanas are the culmination of years and years of storytelling within the game, and players will end up fighting Sylvanas in several different phases, and you'll actually see Sylvanas in her different incarnations she's been over the years. You kind of get a taste of her as the Ranger General, the Banshee Queen, and also, this more recent transformation into this kind of Super-lieutenant of the Maw with all these crazy Maw powers. [...] It's one of the most epic fights we ever done in the game, it's spectacular, it's challenging, it's visually impressive... it's a worthy culmination of Sylvanas story so far."

For more on World of Warcraft: Shadowlands - Chains of Domination, check below our full interview with Johnny Cash (Lead Quest Designer) and Frank Kowalkowski (Technical Director).

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

