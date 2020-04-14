Blizzard still hasn't decided if Blizzcon 2020 is going to happen

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of activities such as the Taipei Game Show, Google IO 2020, Minecraft Festival, TwitchCon Amsterdam, EGX Rezzed and even E3 2020 have been either delayed or cancelled and this, of course, has many gamers feeling bummed and disappointed.

However, it's not all doom and gloom as some events are not cancelled (yet), for example, last month, Gamescom 2020 announced that the preparations "are continuing as planned according to the current status for the determined date". Anr more recently, one more company has decided to give its fans an update regarding its upcoming event, which is Blizzard.

Despite not being entirely good news, this statement is not all negative either. In the statement regarding Blizzcon 2020, Blizzard mentioned:

"While we're all hopeful things will look better later in the year, the bottom line is that at this point it's too early to know whether BlizzCon 2020 will be feasible. The health of our community, employees, and everyone who helps with the show is our top consideration. It might be a few months before we know for certain if or how we'll proceed, but as soon as we have a meaningful update, we'll share it."

So, fingers crossed, let's hope the situation will get better and everything will get back on track again. Once we hear anything new, we will update you.