Blizzard states that World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will launch this year

When Blizzard lifted the curtain on World of Warcraft: Dragonflight earlier this year, it really did seem like the developer was setting it up for a 2023 release, especially considering World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic is coming this year. But Blizzard seems to have turned that expectation on its head, as it has now stated that the upcoming expansion will be arriving in 2022.

We don't have an exact date when it will be coming, but we are told that it will launch later this year.

"We are thrilled to share that we'll be bringing our next expansion to players later this year. Dragonflight is a return to Azeroth, and the freedom and exploration that World of Warcraft is known for." said executive producer Holly Longdale, "This is your chance to get up close and personal with the rich history of the storied Dragon Isles, and to immerse yourself in the high-fantasy at the core of the Warcraft universe."

To coincide with this announcement, Blizzard has also stated that the pre-purchase options for the expansion are now available, meaning if you want to grab your copy months before it drops, you can do so right now. There are even three different versions that you can buy: the Base Edition, the Heroic Edition, and the Epic Edition, each of which give a few extra bonuses for you to use in-game. Check out how they differ below.