Blizzard shares Overwatch 2 Season 2 reveal plan

It's around two weeks until Season 2 of Overwatch 2 starts, which will bring the new Tank Hero Ramattra, a new map, various balance changes, and more. With this imminent release in mind, Blizzard has now shared its reveal plan for the season, meaning we know when we can expect fresh trailers and so forth.

Starting this Saturday, the Ramattra Gameplay trailer will debut, which will then be followed by the Ramattra Developer Update on the Sunday. This will then feed into Tuesday, November 29, when the Season 2 Gameplay Trailer and Content Roadmap debuts, all before Thursday, December 2, when the next map is shown off.

As for when Season 2 is actually set to kick off, this will be the Tuesday following all of these reveals: December 6.