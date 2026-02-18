Blizzard seems to have finally cracked Overwatch's progression bug, promises rewards for those affected

HQ

The launch of Overwatch's first season in 2026 has been marred by one major error. A huge progression bug has infected the game, causing players to be unable to progress the Talon x Overwatch event pass, earn certain Battle Pass rewards, or even get Competitive Points. The game worked as intended otherwise, but the many rewards on offer weren't being dished out as expected.

This bug has been causing trouble for around five days but it seems like Blizzard has finally found a way to squash it. In a forum post, it's confirmed that a fix is being rolled out to remove the pesky bug, with those affected (literally everyone who played since the past weekend) set to be rewarded for their troubles with the following goodies.



12 Base Lootbox



1 Epic lootboxes



1 Legendary lootbox



2 VO Lines (Sojourn, Emre)



2 Common Titles (Overwatch, Talon)



1 Weapon Charm (Overwatch)



1 Namecard (Emre)



These rewards may take a few days to arrive and Blizzard does note that some may get their rewards sooner than others. Likewise, as the bug basically killed the first week of the Talon x Overwatch event, the pass completion challenges are being lowered to ensure that folk who want the titles and full rewards can still get them as planned. This will happen in line with the midseason patch in a few weeks and as for how things are changing, Blizzard explains.



Strike Commander: Complete 8 Overwatch event passes → Complete 7 Overwatch event passes



Lupine Imperator: Complete 8 Talon event passes → Complete 7 Talon event passes



Consequently, the Double Agent challenge requirement will now only require 14 passes completions instead of the original 16



Were you affected by this bug in Overwatch recently?