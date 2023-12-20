Blizzard reveals World of Warcraft 2024 roadmap

HQ

There's a lot of anticipation for World of Warcraft next year. 2024 marks 20 years since we first made our own adventurers in Azeroth, and it seems like Blizzard is gearing up for this anniversary to be a big one.

As outlined on Blizzard's site, there's a lot coming to World of Warcraft and World of Warcraft: Classic in 2024. Aside from the Cataclysm Classic expansion, which is set to launch in early Summer 2024 and World of Warcraft: The War Within, which will release in early Autumn, there's still good stuff to look forward to.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight raids are going to be revisited in early 2024, and a new PvP season will hopefully make the wait for The War Within a bit shorter. For World of Warcraft: Classic, the Season of Discovery will again keep the first half of next year feeling fresh and fun.

Check out both roadmaps below: