Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Blizzard reveals survival game for PC and console

Seems like it'll make people from our world enter a fantasy setting...Square Enix's Forspoken just got some competition.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We already knew that Blizzard is hard at work on Diablo IV and Overwatch 2, so I can understand that many feared the company would just focus on sequels and not take any chances these days. Fortunately, that's not the case.

Blizzard reveals that it's hiring for a AAA survival game for PC and console (singular, get it?) set in a completely new universe. The job listings don't tell us much in terms of noteworthy details besides that, but the concept art accompanying the announcement sure makes it seems like our characters will be going from a regular modern world to a fantasy setting.

Blizzard reveals survival game for PC and console
Blizzard reveals survival game for PC and console


Loading next content