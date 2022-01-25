Blizzard reveals survival game for PC and console

HQ

We already knew that Blizzard is hard at work on Diablo IV and Overwatch 2, so I can understand that many feared the company would just focus on sequels and not take any chances these days. Fortunately, that's not the case.

Blizzard reveals that it's hiring for a AAA survival game for PC and console (singular, get it?) set in a completely new universe. The job listings don't tell us much in terms of noteworthy details besides that, but the concept art accompanying the announcement sure makes it seems like our characters will be going from a regular modern world to a fantasy setting.