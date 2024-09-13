Blizzard reveals how much it has earned so far from microtransactions in Diablo IV

HQ

Little more than a year has passed since we were given the chance to travel to Sanctuary for the fourth time in a row, which once again called for new, brave heroes, willing to stand against the forces of darkness that once again threatened the world.

For although half a century had passed since the events of Reaper of Souls, Sanctuary was not exactly a safe place, and heroes, it turned out, were not exactly in short supply. Diablo IV, as most of you already know, has sold really, really well.

In total, the game has brought in more than hundreds of millions of dollars for Blizzard and now they have also revealed exactly how much of this money has come directly from microtransactions, and the answer is actually surprisingly little.

Of the amount made from Diablo IV, "only" $150 million comes directly from microtransactions. Less than many of us probably expected, or so you say.

How much have you spent on microtransactions in Diablo IV?

Thanks, Gamepressure.