Blizzard reveals BlizzCon 2023 schedule

We'll learn what's next for World of Warcraft, Diablo, and more iconic Blizzard franchises.

BlizzCon is set to kick off this weekend, and Blizzard has recently unveiled the schedule for the event, which looks to be a packed two days.

Things officially kick off at 11AM PDT on Friday the 3rd of November for the opening ceremony, where everyone watching online and attending in-person will be welcomed back after a long time away.

All the events, including seeing what's next for all the major Blizzard franchises, have been listed on Blizzard's website, and an appearance from K-Pop group LE SSERAFIM will round out the show. It's important to note Blizzard has only listed the PDT times for events, so be sure to add on 8 hours for here in the UK and 9 hours for CEST.

We'll be at BlizzCon, so stay tuned for exclusive interviews, previews, and more.

