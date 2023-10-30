Blizzard reveals BlizzCon 2023 schedule

HQ

BlizzCon is set to kick off this weekend, and Blizzard has recently unveiled the schedule for the event, which looks to be a packed two days.

Things officially kick off at 11AM PDT on Friday the 3rd of November for the opening ceremony, where everyone watching online and attending in-person will be welcomed back after a long time away.

All the events, including seeing what's next for all the major Blizzard franchises, have been listed on Blizzard's website, and an appearance from K-Pop group LE SSERAFIM will round out the show. It's important to note Blizzard has only listed the PDT times for events, so be sure to add on 8 hours for here in the UK and 9 hours for CEST.

We'll be at BlizzCon, so stay tuned for exclusive interviews, previews, and more.