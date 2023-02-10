Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Diablo IV

Blizzard releases a Diablo cookbook

The recipes will draw information from all over the world of Diablo.

HQ

We're only a few months away from the scheduled release of Diablo IV, and not only does the iconic series have a new entry on the way, but it's also got a cookbook coming too. Diablo is a fantasy role-playing game set in the dark world of Sanctuary and you can choose from several different classes such as Barbarian, Sorceress and Necromancer.

Insight Editors is publishing the cookbook, and has previously published similar cookbooks inspired by God of War, World of Warcraft and other titles. They inform us on their website that there will be 60 food and drink recipes spread over 129 pages which are based on different areas of Diablo, including Tristram and Mount Arreat. What they cook and eat in each region, is currently unknown though.

The Diablo cookbook will be released on October 24, after the game. Are you looking forward to cooking from the game series or is playing the games enough for you?

Diablo IV

Thanks, GameRant.

