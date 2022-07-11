Blizzard pulls the plug on Heroes of the Storm future development

HQ

Blizzard has decided to pull the plug on future Heroes of the Storm content. As has been revealed in a new blog post, the game will receive the same degree of support as that of StarCraft going forward, meaning there will not be fresh content added, and instead Blizzard's attention will be solely dedicated to client sustainability and bug fixing.

"Moving forward we will support Heroes in a manner similar to our other longstanding games, StarCraft and StarCraft II. In the future, we'll continue seasonal rolls and hero rotations, and while the in-game shop will remain operational there are no plans for new for-purchase content to be added. Future patches will primarily focus on client sustainability and bug fixing, with balance updates coming as needed."

Blizzard has said that it will be gifting all players the rare Epic Arcane Lizard mount as part of the next patch, as a token of appreciation, and also given a big "thank you" to the community that has allowed the title to survive and continue to receive support for seven years, an anniversary the title celebrated in June.