Blizzard provides an update on a Hearthstone console port: "We know it's possible"

Despite being a huge hit on PC and mobile devices, Hearthstone has never made the leap to consoles. While you can argue that the card-battling mechanics don't inherently suit controller-based gameplay, the setup of a Nintendo Switch with a touch screen and even mouse controls on the Switch 2 surely make the platform a firm contender for Hearthstone? Still, Blizzard has yet to share anything more on this front.

As part of our recent trip to Irvine, California to visit Blizzard's headquarters, Gamereactor had the opportunity to sit down with executive producer Nathan Lyons-Smith, wherein we talked briefly about whether Hearthstone could come to consoles, and even have dedicated versions for the increasingly large amount of handheld PC units and more home console-geared desktop systems like Steam Machine.

Lyons-Smith told us: "Nothing to announce now." But he did continue by explaining, "There's a level of investment that we need to make that we need to make that happen. Primarily in terms of UI and UX, making sure it's very natural to go and play a card game on those platforms. I know it's possible, Duels of the Planewalkers from Magic many years ago was absolutely delightful, and so I know we can do it. It's a matter of are there enough players there beyond just who's going to pull out their phone or tablet. It's been so exciting seeing that segment of the market grow, such that we can then say, yeah, let's go and do this."

