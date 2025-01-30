Blizzard promises "groundbreaking PVP" changes coming to Overwatch 2

HQ

Blizzard has been testing the waters with how it can improve and change Overwatch 2's gameplay formula for a while, with the latest foray on this front being inspired by its beginning with Overwatch Classic's introduction. However, clearly Blizzard has grand ideas for what could come in the future as the developer has now confirmed that it will be lifting the curtain on "groundbreaking PVP" changes to the game in a couple of weeks.

On February 12, Blizzard will be hosting a showcase that will delve into what is coming to Overwatch 2 this year. As per what this is, no firm information has been shared, but Blizzard does claim:

"Overwatch 2 is going to be packed with groundbreaking changes to the PvP experience that will be unlike anything you've seen before, but it's going to take more than a blog or a developer update to let you know what we have coming this year."

The developer goes a step further to explain that this will not only tweak how Overwatch 2 is played fundamentally but that it will include glimpses at "new heroes, new maps, and even more content coming this February and beyond."

The show is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, February 12 at 18:00 GMT / 19:00 CET, and you can watch along on YouTube or Twitch.