Blizzard president reveals a Diablo series is in the works

Blizzard has always been a studio well known for its phenomenal cinematic trailers and animations and now it seems as though the industry giant is working on a Netflix series adaption of its popular Diablo franchise.

The information, as so much information before it, comes from LinkedIn, namely the presentation page of Blizzard co-president Nick van Dyk. In van Dyk's Blizzard experience introduction, he states that he is the "Executive producer of Diablo, a TV adaptation of Blizzard Entertainment's IP, rendered in anime style. The show is currently in pre-production for distribution worldwide through Netflix". Rumours have been going around regarding a series based on the Diablo franchise prior to this information reaching LinkedIn, but this serves as more of a confirmation, we'd say.

Apart from a Diablo series being in the works, van Dyk also mentions an animated series based on Blizzard's Overwatch franchise, which van Dyk and his creative partner has apparently developed and sold.

As for when these projects will see the light of day is unknown, but we'll keep you updated once more information surfaces.