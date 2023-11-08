Blizzard president believes 'players have no patience'

HQ

Blizzard president Mike Ybarra has called out players for having no patience nowadays, saying they expect content all the time while also hoping that it reaches a certain level of quality.

Speaking with The Verge about the future of Blizzard now that it has been acquired by Xbox, Ybarra said the following:

"Players have no patience. They want new stuff every day, every hour. We're trying to react that way while holding the Blizzard quality bar high. We know players want new content literally almost every single day. At the same time, it takes large teams to be able to deliver that. So you have to monetize it in the right ways. At the same time, I always tell the teams, 'When someone spends one dollar or a penny with Blizzard, I want them to feel good after they do that. How do we get to a world where we know that's always going to be the basis of what we're doing?'"

In the past 12 months, Blizzard has been heavily criticised for its monetisation of Diablo IV, Overwatch 2, and other titles. Fans are growing sick of the battle passes and overpriced cosmetic items, and yet it seems that Blizzard isn't backing down on this strategy just yet.