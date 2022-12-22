Blizzard prepares Chinese players for the end of World of Warcraft

HQ

It looks like the race is over for Chinese players in World of Warcraft when the current server park shuts down in January. The agreement between Blizzard and NetEase, who distributed the game in China for 14 years, ended in October and no new partner is in sight. The two parties made an attempt to sign a new agreement but, according to a statement from NetEase boss William Ding, there were fundamental disagreements that made it impossible to continue together. All new sales of Blizzard games in the region have also ceased and only the partnership with Diablo Immortal will remain.

John Hight, the general manager of World of Warcraft, has published a letter to all Chinese players in which he mentions that Blizzard is working hard on developing a tool that will allow you to save your characters, progress and accounts in the hope that in the future a solution will emerge that will once again allow World of Warcraft to become playable in the region. Besides World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Diablo 3, Hearthstone, Starcraft 2 and Heroes of the Storm will be also be shut down in China by the end of January.