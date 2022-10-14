Blizzard plans to rebalance Overwatch 2's heroes in Season Two

HQ

If you've been playing Overwatch 2 lately and been a having hard time with Genji chopping you to pieces, Sombra constantly hacking you, perhaps Ana won't stop putting you to sleep, or Winston won't stop zapping you with his Tesla gun, and you've hoping that Blizzard would nerf a specific character into the ground, well we have some interesting news for you.

As part of a newly published blog post, the Californian developer has revealed that it will not be making any hero balance changes until Season Two arrives, because Blizzard believes, "no hero's overall power level is far out of line with our goals."

In the post, the developer has basically talked about how tanks are operating differently with less on the battlefield at once, and that while D.Va and Zarya are seemingly some of the more dominant characters in the eyes of players, other tanks are keeping pace in regard to win rate.

And this is the same with damage and support roles. For damage, Sombra is a talking point again (due to the impact and nuisance she is causing tanks), but Blizzard notes that even Symmetra and Torbjorn are on par looking at win rates. Support is also very even, with Kiriko having a similar win rate as players get to grips with her ability set and offering.

Otherwise, it was noted that come Season Two, the map Rialto will return, with some minor changes, and that certain other maps will leave the rotation for the season, so Blizzard can keep things fresh.

There has also been an apology for the Competitive players who have been given an incredibly low rank. Blizzard is correcting this by providing a boost to those that suffered this fate.

Last of all, we're told that the team is looking to fix the rubber banding issue that is plaguing the game, and that we can expect further blog posts and updates as we edge closer to Season Two, which is planned to start in December.