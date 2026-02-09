Blizzard narrative lead comments on the long-rumoured Zenyatta animated short

HQ

Back in October 2025, we had the chance to speak with Feodor Chin, the voice actor most recently known for his role as Ghost of Yotei's key antagonist Lord Saito. Naturally, while sitting down with Chin, we had to inquire about his time working on Overwatch and voicing the beloved character of Zenyatta, wherein the topic of conversation shifted to the long-rumoured animated short based on the character.

At that time, Chin expressed that it was "done as far as I know," and yet we have not seen it. So, as part of our recent trip to Irvine, California to visit Blizzard, we took the opportunity to ask lead narrative designer Miranda Moyer about the status of the animated short and if it will arrive in 2026.

On this front, Moyer stated: "I don't know how much we're allowed to speak to that. I think I would say, I love Zenyatta with all of my heart and I'm always looking for ways to hype up my guy. So keep an eye out, but I don't want to lock it in."

So perhaps Zenyatta isn't hugely important to the tale being weaved in the Reign of Talon year, but hopefully that doesn't mean the mindful monk will be side-lined for too long.

For more on Overwatch, check out tons of extra information about Jetpack Cat, and head over here to learn about the Switch 2 plans for the game.