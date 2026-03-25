Blizzard lays out the schedule for the Overwatch World Cup's various stages

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We know that BlizzCon 2026 will feature the grand return of the Overwatch World Cup, a major tournament where we get to see the best nations competing on-stage for the right to be crowned world champion. With this in mind, you may be curious as to what the schedule looks like for the various portions of the qualification process, and if so, Blizzard has now laid this out in a helpful graphic.

Some regions have already commenced their qualification efforts, as the online Conference Cup has already taken place for the Asia and America regions. EMEA will follow between April 17-19.

After this, there will be online qualifiers happening, with Asia's planned for May 29-31, and EMEA and America commencing their action between June 6-7 and June 13-14. After this will be the group stage that is happening in South Korea, with all regions in-attendance for an in-person event between August 21-23. Then comes the big conclusive moment, when the qualified teams travel to BlizzCon in Anaheim, United States for the in-person finals between September 12-13.

You can see this all laid out in the helpful timeline graphic below.