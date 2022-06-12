Blizzard just shared a meaty look at Diablo IV gameplay

HQ

Despite Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard not officially completed yet, Blizzard has had a mighty significant showing at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase this year. Earlier we got the release date for Overwatch 2, and just recently we got actual gameplay for Diablo IV shown off, as well as the reveal of the final class that will be present in the game: the Necromancer.

For those hoping for a release date however, as has been the case with a lot of the showings during the event, we were told 2023, but that it should be out within the next 12 months, as was noted at the beginning of the showcase.

Either way, you can catch the Necromancer trailer and the gameplay trailer below.

HQ