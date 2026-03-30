Blizzard is teaming up with Nexon to support Overwatch in Korea

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While we in the west recognise Blizzard as the company that leads development and publishing of Overwatch, in Asia this hasn't always been the case. For China, for example, there was a long period where NetEase handled the publishing duties for the game, something that left Chinese players stranded when the deal between the two companies came to an end. Now, Korea will be experiencing a similar kind of deal.

It has been revealed that Nexon and Blizzard are teaming up, with the Korean company set to handle the publishing and live-service operations of Overwatch in the Korean market. Blizzard will still lead the development of the game, meaning any updates will have a globally-shared reach, but Korea will have a new publishing lead on the project.

As per the reason for this, a blog post explains (after translation):

"This partnership can be described as a collaboration that combines Blizzard's Overwatch team's global creative vision and development leadership with Nexon's advanced expertise in live service operations, the PC bang ecosystem, and community management in Korea.

"Through this collaboration, both companies aim to meaningfully advance the experience of being part of the Korean PC Overwatch community by providing enhanced Korean-themed experiences and community programs, and by expanding opportunities for players to connect with the game and each other in new ways."

The additional catch is that this will only apply to the PC (not-Steam) version of Overwatch in the region but that the benefit will include "more content focused on Korea", better localisation, and strengthened partnerships.