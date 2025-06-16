Blizzard is shrinking Bastion because his aura was literally too large

HQ

Blizzard has been attempting to figure out how to balance Bastion for years, and this has included smaller changes and radical ability and kit redesigns too. The next tweak is a model one, a move that will reduce Bastion's footprint, literally.

In the coming Season 17, Bastion is about to get 10% smaller. The reason for the adjustment is to simply reduce the character's nature of being a bullet sponge, as the large model was noticed to be a target by many enemies, meaning a slightly smaller model should increase his survivability quite considerably.

Blizzard explains the change as the following: "Our favorite cheerful Omnic does a ton of damage, but the sheer size of his character model makes him difficult to play in many situations. Bastion struggles with survivability even though he has the largest health and armor pool of any damage Hero."

It continues: "Bastion's size will be reduced by 10% when Season 17 launches to give him a survivability boost. While it's not the most earth-shattering change to ever hit Overwatch, it's a testament to the many different ways we can change and balance the game for every hero."

Otherwise, Blizzard notes that Season 17 will only feature more minor hero changes and balance, including to the devastating Freyja, Junker Queen, Pharah, and Lifeweaver. This will all become a reality from June 24.