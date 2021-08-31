Blizzard is preparing massive changes for WoW: Shadowlands

HQ

Blizzard has revealed, via oficial fórum, that it will be implementing some big changes in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, through patch 9.1.5. The studio will soon update the test servers with some of these changes, but is not yet ready to commit to a release in the public servers.

Many of the changes are the result of repeated player feedback, and include an option to skip the initial Maw sequence on secondary characters, the possibility for players to switch Covenants without any penalty, and the complete removal of the Conduits energy system.

With the number of players drastically decreasing in recent months, according to several websites linked to World of Warcraft, it remains to be seen whether these measures will be enough to attract part of those players who left.