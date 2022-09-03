Blizzard is making some changes to Diablo Immortal's Legendary Crests

HQ

Blizzard has revealed that it is making some changes to the Legendary Crests found in Diablo Immortal. The decision has come around with the aim to help players further differentiate the Legendary Crests from the paid Eternal Legendary Crests, and Blizzard is looking to tackle this by tweaking the colours and shapes of the former.

As mentioned by lead designer Wyatt Cheng in a post on Diablo Immortal's subreddit, the Blizzard developer stated.

"This is artwork that we're working on to help differentiate the Legendary Crest (which will become to Orange one) from the Eternal Legendary Crest (which will remain the purple one in the middle, that yields gems that can be sold on the Market). We want to make sure players know exactly what they're getting when they make a purchase, view them in inventory, and use them at the Elder Rift entrance."

Cheng further went on to explain the change by saying, "Players should be able to distinguish the two quickly not only by color but also by shape (for color-blind accessibility). We did some usability tests earlier this month to ensure they can be understood clearly during normal gameplay such as when shrunk down to small sizes or for new players. In addition we're adding the Market Icon to the item description of the Eternal Legendary Crest to reinforce the difference."

And speaking about Elder Rifts, these are also getting slight tweaks to reflect the changes to Legendary Crests.

"As part of the update we'll also change the Elder Rift Entrance UI so you can choose which one you want to use (if you own both) as well as easily see how many of each you own from the entrance UI."

There's no mention as to when these changes will make it into Diablo Immortal.