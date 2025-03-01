Blizzard is making a long-term investment in Diablo IV

HQ

Don't count on seeing Diablo V in the near future. Blizzard has confirmed its commitment to supporting the latest installment in the series for a long time. The initial plan for annual expansions has been slightly adjusted, and following the recent release of Vessel of Hatred, the next expansion is now expected no earlier than 2026.

This comes directly from Blizzard's Rod Fergusson, who emphasized the importance of prioritizing game quality over sticking to a rigid release schedule. The goal is to reassure players that Diablo IV is worth investing time in, with long-term and consistent support, including major updates in the coming years.

"We want people to see the road ahead, because we know that, to play a Diablo game, you're probably putting hundreds of hours in and we want people to know that we're respecting their time and that we're not just here and gone."

Until the next expansion arrives, seasonal events will continue to keep players engaged, such as the recent Season of Witchcraft.

Are you playing Diablo IV? What do you think of its future plans?