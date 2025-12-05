Blizzard is looking for a new Overwatch creative director to craft the "next decade" of lore for the hero shooter

HQ

In less than six months, Overwatch will actually be celebrating its 10th anniversary, as the original game (which isn't really much different to its sequel) debuted in May 2016. With that milestone coming up, you might be wondering what's next for Overwatch and what are Blizzard's grand plans for the hero shooter?

In a new job post on Blizzard's website, it's revealed that the developer is looking for a creative director for the Overwatch franchise, a skilled individual with over a decade's worth of experience in creative direction, who can join the project and "craft the narrative roadmap for the next decade of Overwatch, shaping the emotional arcs, thematic pillars, and evolving mythos that will guide storytelling across games, cinematics, publishing, and transmedia."

Yep, you read that right, Blizzard is actively looking at how it can continue to expand Overwatch for at least the next decade, with the person who steps into this role having to be a "leader with a bold creative voice, a deep understanding of worldbuilding and character-driven storytelling, and the ability to collaborate with cross-disciplinary partners to deliver emotionally resonant, globally inclusive stories that reflect the heart of Overwatch: hope, heroism, and the power of a united world."

The individual will also be tasked with "shaping the heart of a universe that celebrates optimism, heroism, and global connection, building the stories that will inspire the next generation of heroes."

What isn't clear is whether this will mean new Overwatch projects are on the horizon or whether we should just expect Overwatch 2 to grow and grow, even if the latter seems more likely as the posting explains that there's an emphasis on "the ongoing evolution of existing heroes and the introduction of new ones with rich backstories and authentic voices."