Blizzard is issuing full refunds for Warcraft III: Reforged

It hasn't been an easy week for Blizzard, as the troubled release of Warcraft III: Reforged has resulted in heavy criticism from players, making it the game with the worst user score currently on Metacritic. Blizzard has now decided to offer a full refund to anyone who purchased Warcraft III: Reforged, a process that you can find out more about over on the support website.

In addition to the refund, Blizzard has issued an official statement through the game's official forum. After an apology to players who "didn't had the experience they wanted," Blizzard made it clear that Warcraft III: Reforged is part of Blizzard's DNA, and that there are plans to support the game for a long time.

More specifically, it was said that there is a bug that changes colours and shadows in the classic mode, something that will be resolved with an update next week. In this update, changes will also be made to the interface, to the animations of the portraits, and to sound problems, among other technical flaws.

Regarding the online experience, Blizzard intends to separate players from the classic game and the players from the Reforged edition, as they are currently listed on the same leaderboards.

Click here to read Blizzard's statement in full.