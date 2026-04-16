Blizzard is assisting Playground Games with the Fable development

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Most of the time, only one developer is listed for major games. In reality, however, there are usually many developers involved in the production of so-called AAA titles. This can involve outsourcing specific features or simply providing additional capacity.

This is even more common among major publishers, and it's no secret, for example, that essentially the entire Activision organization has been involved in the Call of Duty games. Now, Xbox executive Matt Booty confirms that Playground's upcoming Fable is no exception and that the studio is receiving assistance. In the latest episode of the Official Xbox Podcast, he discusses how Xbox Game Studios support one another in various ways:

"We've really seen a lot, once we build those connections, of teams starting to share things with each other. Our team in Vancouver, The Coalition, they are really our center of excellence for Unreal Engine work, and that is benefiting the teams, for example, at Bryan Fargo's studio in Exile, working on Clockwork Revolution. They're able to benefit from all of the really technical work that they're doing up at The Coalition."

He then goes on to list more examples of these, specifically mentioning Fable:

"There are other examples. We've got the Blizzard Cinematics team helping out on Fable. We've got our studio in Montreal, Compulsion Games, using the Activision Mo Cap studio. We've got, I think, the team at Rare, a lot of multiplayer experience working on Sea of Thieves, helping out Double Fine on Kiln, the pottery game. There's a lot of examples of that."

Blizzard's video team is one of the absolute best in the industry, and it obviously sounds immensely promising that their expertise is being used to deliver truly great cutscenes and the like in Fable, don't you think?