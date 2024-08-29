Blizzard is already thinking about where The Worldsoul Saga "might end and what that might set up next"

HQ

The next big chapter of World of Warcraft is here. The War Within expansion has arrived, and with that in mind players all around the world are returning to Azeroth to experience the exciting first chapter in The Worldsoul Saga. But even though there will be two further expansions making up this next era of WoW, has Blizzard already started turning its sights to the future? According to game director Ion Hazzikostas, the team is thinking well ahead already.

Speaking with Hazzikostas at Gamescom, I was told: "In very loose terms, you know, started to think about where the Saga might end and what that might set up next. But we honestly, we have our hands full with, you know, three expansions worth of planning and story development and world development. But we're making great progress on all of those fronts.

"You know, I was in meetings about, you know, aspects of what the last Titan patches will look like. Now, that's the third expansion in the trilogy. We're talking about, you know, where this is all going to end up. And what that enables us to do is to do a better job than ever before of really planting seeds and foreshadowing and weaving those threads that will pay off down the line. Because I think we have a firmer sense of where we're headed than we ever have in the past. And that allows us to, you know, do a better job today."

While you can hop into The War Within today, to hear more about the expansion and Hazzikostas' best advice for tackling the challenges that it will offer, be sure to check out the full interview below.