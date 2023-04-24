Blizzard is allegedly creating "crisis maps" due to losing so many developers

HQ

It's no secret that Blizzard Entertainment is a shred of the developer that it once was. Various legal issues and culture problems that have been poorly handled from an executive level have come to light over the last few years and have ravaged the company, to the point where developers have been leaving in droves. And the way that Blizzard isn't tackling this issue has caused its current developers to become frustrated, as is the case with World of Warcraft producer Adam "Glaxigrav" and senior game designer Allison Steele.

The former took to Twitter to state: "Being loud about it because I've lost yet *another* person this week.

"Blizzard is losing amazing talent because someone in power doesn't listen to the game directors who make his products. DE&I also means diversity of thought, especially when it's backed by data and financials."

Glaxigrav continued a little further to add: "I just want to make video games. I want to make amazing best sellers that are critically acclaimed. I want to make *better* Dragonflights. I want to make *better* experiences.

"Can't do that if we get rid of everyone who made it.

"Last thought: "some talent" is undermining the point.

"We are creating crisis maps of what we can or cannot ship. THAT is the loss of capacity we're facing.

"I literally have a schedule I strike out as people hand in notice."

Steele then commented on Glaxigrav's thoughts: "forced [return-to-office] has cost us some amazing people and will continue to cost us more in the coming months.

"it is a terrible, shortsighted, self-destructive policy that is only weakening our ability to deliver the kind of game we want to make and our players deserve."

Considering Blizzard also lost World of Warcraft Classic lead, Brian Birmingham, earlier this year, it is clear that the company has an issue with haemorrhaging talent these days.