Blizzard hiring for "unannounced project within an established Blizzard IP"

HQ

The last few years have really taken it's toll on Blizzard who have made announcements for games no one asked for, tried to please the Chinese Communist regime and been in the headlines because of a extremely toxic work environment.

Fortunately, 2022 has started a whole lot better for the studio. First Microsoft announced that they will buy Activision Blizzard and sort out the issues with the work environment, and they have also announced a brand new survival game (that still doesn't have a name). And now it's time for another positive sign on Blizzard's behalf, as they are currently looking for a Lead Content Designer to work on an "unannounced project".

This means it's not the above mentioned survival game, and neither is it Diablo 4 or Overwatch 2. Further in the job listing, more clues are given as the person who gets the job should "champion a clear vision for mechanically and narratively interesting missions within an established Blizzard IP".

The latter means it should be related to Starcraft or Warcraft (as Diablo and Overwatch are already getting sequels). It could also be Blackthorne, The Last Vikings or Rock n' Roll Racing - but that's really stretching the meaning of the expression "established Blizzard IP". The final clue we get is that the Lead Content Designer will "lead other designers to craft a framework to support replayable narrative content".

This does make it sound like it's online based as narrative content for singleplayer titles aren't usually made first and foremost to be replayable. We're just going to have to wait and see to find out what it's all about. Perhaps it is finally time for World of Starcraft as an MMO, a proper sequel to World of Warcraft, or maybe a live service action Warcraft game?

Your guess is as good as ours, so what do you think Blizzard is working on, and what do you wish it is?

Thanks PC Gamer