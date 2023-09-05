Blizzard head dashes hopes of a pirate-themed WoW expansion

HQ

World of Warcraft has covered everything from multiple timelines to dragons to undead armies in its expansions, but after Dragonflight, fans have thought that the MMO would be diving down to the high seas for a new expansion.

There have been a few in-game hints towards piracy being our next theme, but even with fan speculation, Blizzard head Mike Ybarra has stepped in to quash these rumours. In a new tweet, he simply stated "no pirates."

This hasn't exactly stopped fans from theorising, as they'll only lose faith when they see the next expansion doesn't actually contain pirates.

What do you think? Should WoW take to the high seas?