Blizzard has unveiled the rework for Bastion and Sombra

While we still don't know when Overwatch 2 will launch, Blizzard hasn't exactly been against showing off the game these past few months. We've seen various different gameplay presentations, changes to the appearances of various characters, and during the Overwatch League Grand Finals halftime show over the weekend, we got to take a look at the rework for Bastion and Sombra.

Bastion will be getting a slightly different appearance, with the major addition to the character being a hat that it wears. But in terms of the abilities, Bastion will no longer be able to repair itself, but in return will get the ability to fire a tactical grenade that deals a pretty hefty amount of damage to foes. On top of that, Bastion's Recon mode will no longer have spread or damage fall-off, but will fire at a slower rate, and as for the Sentry form, Bastion will now be able to move around in the form, albeit rather slowly. Switching configurations will also have a cooldown now. In terms of Bastion's ultimate ability, it will no longer have tank form, and instead will be able to turn into an artillery that can fire three very high damage bombs down on foes.

As for Sombra, the main change for this character comes to her hacking ability, which now has two parts to it. After initially hacking, enemies will be unable to use abilities for one second, and after this, the rest of the hack's duration (around seven seconds) will make enemies visible to Sombra and allies, while also making enemies 50% more vulnerable to Sombra's damage. Sombra's stealth will also allow her to hack without leaving stealth, although she will be briefly visible while hacking, and looking at her ultimate, EMP, this will now feature damage as well as the regular massive hack effect.

You can take a look at the reworks in action below, as well as a short clip that shows off Bastion's new look in better detail.

