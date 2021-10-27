Blizzard has paused the planning on BlizzCon 2022

HQ

Blizzard has made the decision to press pause on the planning of BlizzCon 2022. The event that was announced earlier this year will not be taking place early next year as was originally planned, with the reason behind the decision mentioned by the Californian developer in a blog post.

"Any BlizzCon event takes every single one of us to make happen, an entire-company effort, fueled by our desire to share what we create with the community we care about so much. At this time, we feel the energy it would take to put on a show like this is best directed towards supporting our teams and progressing development of our games and experiences."

As part of this decision, Blizzard has also revealed that it will be using this time to "reimagine" what BlizzCon will look like down the line. There's no mention as to what exactly will come of this decision, but Blizzard did say; "Whatever the event looks like in the future, we also need to ensure that it feels as safe, welcoming, and inclusive as possible."

Even with BlizzConline abdicating its February 2022 slot, Blizzard stated that it does still intend to deliver announcements and updates for its games, even going as far as reaffirming "We have a lot of exciting upcoming news and releases to share with you."

What would you like to see a future BlizzCon look like?