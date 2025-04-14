Blizzard has a 10-year roadmap for Diablo

HQ

Recently, we got to learn all about the coming plans for Diablo IV, as Blizzard lifted the curtain on the 2025 roadmap, while also affirming that 2026 will see the debut of a new expansion for the game. While that is confirmation of support for the action-RPG for at least a couple of more years, what can we expect after this?

In a recent interview with Game File, Diablo series general manager Rod Fergusson noted that Blizzard already has a 10-year roadmap in place for the future of Diablo. This doesn't necessarily mean that Diablo IV has a roadmap for the next decade, but it absolutely means that Blizzard has plenty of plans to continue offering more demon-slaying well into the 2030s.

As per what Fergusson said in full, he stated: "We're here for the long haul. We've been doing long-range planning recently. And I've created a roadmap - a 10-year roadmap... it was actually a 12-year [roadmap] - I can see this, this, this and this and all these different things that we can do, [which] is really inspiring.

"And it's really exciting. We're focused on what players want... I can't tell you much more than that."

Considering Diablo III existed for around 11 years before Diablo IV arrived, do you think Fergusson's comments allude to just the future of Diablo IV, or the franchise as a whole?