Blizzard games will return to China this summer

Blizzard and NetEase have confirmed a new deal which will see the former's games brought to China for the first time since Blizzard and NetEase's old partnership died last year.

"We at Blizzard are thrilled to reestablish our partnership with NetEase and to work together, with deep appreciation for the collaboration between our teams, to deliver legendary gaming experiences to players in China," Blizzard's president Johanna Faries said in a press release. "We are immensely grateful for the passion the Chinese community has shown for Blizzard games throughout the years, and we are focused on bringing our universes back to players with excellence and dedication."

It's interesting that the old partnership has been reformed so quickly. Last year, NetEase and Blizzard had what many would call a nasty break-up. Both sides blamed each other for not being able to work things out, but it seems after some time away, the pair have realised they were right for each other all along.