Blizzard games no longer being sold in China

If you're a Chinese citizen and happen to like one of Blizzard's games, your future is looking bleak. The agreement between the developer's long-time partner NetEase will be terminated as of January next year, as the two companies can no longer agree on a future joint basis for doing business. The effect of this is that Blizzard games have now stopped being sold in China, NetEase's share price plunged by 9% and World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Diablo, Overwatch and all their other titles will go offline.

In a statement, NetEase chief William Ding pointed to a number of key fundamental issues that the two companies simply could not agree on. He also went on to say:

"We are honoured to have had the privilege of serving our gamers over the past 14 years and have shared many precious moments with them during that time".

"We will continue our promise to serve our players well until the last minute. We will make sure our players' data and assets are well protected in all of our games."

Blizzard chief Mike Ybarra gave the following statement about the news.

"We're immensely grateful for the passion our Chinese community has shown throughout the nearly 20 years we've been bringing our games to China through NetEase and other partners".

Diablo Immortal is the company's only title that will still be playable and remains unaffected by the development as that game is covered by a separate, standalone agreement between the two parties.

Do you think this is permanent or will the parties come to a resolution?

