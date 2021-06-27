Blizzard explains why Korthia in WoW: Shadowlands is The City of Secrets

The storyline and the adventure will continue in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands with the release of Chains of Domination, and update scheduled to June 30th that will introduce several new features, including Korthia, a new game area. Johnny Cash, Lead Quest Designer, explained to us what exactly is this mysterious new place.

"Korthia is this place that was hidden away in the 'in-between', that space between the parts in the Shadowlands, and it was hidden away because it has a lot of things that the ancient races of the Shadowlands didn't want the Jailer to find. But as we see in the opening cinematic, and we kind of learned in the story so far, the Jailer wants some of the things there, with some very specific knowledge. He takes these literal giant chains and throws them out into the ether to find Korthia and ultimately does. It kind of reigns it in and anchors it physically into the Maw."

The other title for Korthia is "The Ancient City of Secrets", and couldn't help wonder... what secrets does the new game area hide?

"In addition to the key knowledge the Jailer's after, there's also all sorts of other things hidden there. It was all built as this kind of ancient vault for all sorts of things, that they wanted to make sure no one would ever find. So, while the Jailer might be after specific things, we're also be uncovering all kinds of interesting things that will both help our Covenants, and help us take the fight to the Jailer."

