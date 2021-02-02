Blizzard details the schedule for BlizzConline 2021

You're watching Advertisements

Blizzard Entertainment has detailed the schedule outline for BlizzConline 2021. Set to begin as soon as February 19, and lasting until the following day February 20, the event will feature information for both Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2.

The first day will kick-off at 10pm GMT / 11pm CET, and will feature an opening segment, followed up by three-plus hours of streams spanning six different channels, where players will have the option to choose the games they focus on.

Day two will start at 8pm GMT / 9pm CET, and will continue with the multiple channel design except this time will see developer Q&A sessions and various community showcases be the focal point. This will mean all the cosplay, movie, talent, and art contests you could so desire.

"We couldn't let too much time go by without connecting with our community in the spirit of BlizzCon, and that's what this show is all about—getting together with friends from around the world and celebrating the bonds and experiences we share through games," said J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment in a press release. "We're also excited to share some updates on what the teams have been working on—and while this won't be the usual BlizzCon, the all-online format gives us a unique opportunity to shake things up a bit and create a show specifically for a community at home."

All of the content will be free to watch and will be archived after for easy and free on-demand viewing. To get a further look as to what you can expect, head over to Blizzard's website here that details all the information in a little further depth.