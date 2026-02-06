Blizzard confirms dates and locations for Overwatch Champions Series 2026 live events

HQ

It's unclear if Overwatch esports and the Overwatch Champions Series will ever reach the same level of prominence as what the Overwatch League did, but Blizzard isn't stopping in its attempts to get back to there.

To this end, the OWCS in 2026 is set to be epic with it including three major international and in-person events stretching the entire calendar year. The first will come at the end of Stage 1, with the Champions Clash planned for May 22-24 in Tokyo, Japan. Then will come the Midseason Championship between July 29 and August 2, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as part of the returning Esports World Cup. Lastly, the World Finals will flock to China between December 2-6, with the exact host city yet to be confirmed.

Blizzard has also confirmed that tickets for the Midseason Championship are now available to snag, with information related to the Champions Clash and the World Finals to be shared at a later date.