Blizzard breaks down its 20th WoW anniversary event

World of Warcraft seems abuzz at the moment, with The War Within kicking off the Worldsoul Saga, and now there's more for fans to sink their teeth into.

Blizzard have given us a detailed breakdown of what's coming in their celebrations for the 20th anniversary of World of Warcraft (and 30th anniversary of Warcraft as a whole).

You can watch the full video here, but we'll give a quicker breakdown of the key highlights:

Blackrock Depths is returning as a 10-15 player raid, with 5 mini bosses and 8 main bosses, playable in LFR, Normal, and Heroic difficulties.

Revisit the opening of the Gates of Ahn'Qiraj with Chromie and help to fix the past, with enemies like The Scourge and The Burning Legion returning alongside bosses such as Ossirian the Unscarred and Kel'Thuzad.

Additionally, Timewalking is making a comeback in a big way with The Deadmines and Zul'Farrak returning alongside two wings each of Dire Maul and Stratholme. These will be accessible to players of level ten and above.

There's a lot of new items and rewards coming for the anniversary, but some of the most significant are as follows: a blue phoenix mount called the Coldflame Tempest, with armour styled after the Blizzard service awards; in-game versions of Blizzard's service awards; a baby Dreadlord pet, and Orc, Human, Elf, and Scourge faction back crests.

Alongside the Dracthyr getting access to six new classes and the Shaman getting new Ascendance forms, the highlight of the event is the return of some fan-favourite armour sets.

All of the tier two armour sets, like the Judgment Armour, are making their return with modern VFX revamps. Classes that didn't exist at the time, such as the Monk and Evoker, will be getting their own versions of these sets themed after some iconic NPCs.