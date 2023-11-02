Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Gears 6

Blizzard artist wants to make Gears of War cinematics

Jamir Blanco has previously created Lilith for Diablo IV.

You have probably never heard of Jamir Blanco, but we're fairly sure you have seen some of his works as he is digital sculptor and cinematic character/creature artist at Blizzard. One of the things he has created is Lilith for Diablo IV, and as you surely know, Blizzard's cinematics looks really, really good.

As Blanco is a part of Microsoft now after the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, he is now keen on working with another franchise outside Blizzard... Gears of War. This was revealed in an X post where he writes that he "would love to work on some Gears of War cinematics".

The Xbox boss Phil Spencer has previously said that he open to the idea to let Microsoft's many studios share IP's and work different projects. If this means that Blanco will be able to work on Gears of War eventually remains to be seen, but lets keep our fingers crossed it will happen as it would probably mean a step up when it comes to the cinematics.

Gears 6

