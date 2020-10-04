Blizzard and Pull & Bear launch a 90s-inspired streetwear collection

You're watching Advertisements

If you love vintage streetwear and action games developed by Blizzard in equal measures, then we are sure that this will get you pumped! Blizzard Entertainment has buddied up with Pull & Bear to create a collection 90s-inspired streetwear that sport designs from Overwatch and World of Warcraft - two of the company's biggest properties.

It's certainly 90s fashion as we remember it, as the range includes bright coloured logos, longsleeved shirts, and big oversized hoodies. You will be able to scoop these clothes up once they become available both online and in Bizzard stores this October.

The following sizes will be available for the new range:



Blizzard, Overwatch and World of Warcraft t-shirts: XXS, XS, S, M, L, XL



Overwatch long sleeve t-shirt: S, M, L



Overwatch hoodie: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL

