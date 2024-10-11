Blizzard accidentally leaks entire Hearthstone expansion

HQ

Hearthstone's next expansion - The Great Dark Beyond - was just announced very recently, and yet already people can check out all of the cards that'll be revealed in the run-up to the expansion's release on the 5th of November.

This is down to a glitch with the game's free card (thanks, PCGamer) that was given out to celebrate the announcement of the expansion. The Avatar of Hearthstone is a unique card that lets you open a pack and play all the cards from it once it has been summoned. However, once you claim the Avatar of Hearthstone, this means you can then see all the cards that haven't been revealed yet in your card crafting menu.

It's one of the biggest leaks in Hearthstone's lifetime, and it ruins the usual formula the game has for expansion card reveals. Streamers, creators, and more often get a look at one or two cards to reveal to their audience, and this drip-feeding method often creates hype around even the dud cards that go into every expansion.